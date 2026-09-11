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'We fought like lions!' – How Florian Thauvin saved RC Lens from humiliation in five-goal thriller
Lens survive nightmare scenario in Prague
RC Lens escaped a humiliating opening night in the UEFA Champions League, mounting a sensational late comeback to beat Slavia Prague 3-2. Despite playing against ten men following a red card for Konecny, Dino Toppmoller's side trailed 2-1 in the 89th minute when Sturm scored his second.
However, two goals in stoppage time turned total collapse into a famous victory at the Fortuna Arena.
The win marked Lens's first away victory in Europe's elite competition since 1998.
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Thauvin jokes about rare header in wild finish
Florian Thauvin proved the hero of the evening, rising to meet a cross from 16-year-old Mezian Mesloub to equalise in the 91st minute. Two minutes later, Ruben Aguilar struck a brilliant winner to complete the remarkable turnaround.
Speaking post-match to Canal+, Thauvin joked about his crucial equalising goal while praising the squad's relentless spirit.
"We'll have seen it all in football if I start scoring with my head!" Thauvin laughed. "More than a goal, it's a state of mind. When you give your all until the very end, you score with your foot, your head, your backside... That's football!"
Winger hails mental strength after tough period
The victory provided a massive morale boost for the French outfit following a difficult run of domestic form. Thauvin emphasized that surviving such adversity will serve as the defining catalyst for Lens's season.
He highlighted the decisive impact made by Toppmoller's second-half substitutes, including goalscorer Abdallah Sima and creator Mesloub.
"We showed real mental strength tonight," Thauvin added. "We were coming out of a difficult period, and reacting like we did today will do us good. We fought like lions, we never gave up, and we were rewarded."
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Lens turn attention back to Ligue 1
Having secured three vital points in chaotic fashion, the Blood and Gold now look to build sustained momentum across all competitions. Lens return to domestic action on Sunday when they face Le Mans FC in Ligue 1.
The French side hope to carry their newly forged fighting spirit into their domestic campaign following an unforgettable night in Prague.
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