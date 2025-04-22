First leg of hen do! Dani Dyer enjoys ‘best night ever’ as ex-Love Island star dresses in white for party with family & friends ahead of Jarrod Bowen wedding day J. Bowen Premier League Showbiz West Ham England

Dani Dyer enjoyed the “best night ever” as part one of her two-legged hen do saw her dress in white for a pre-wedding party with family and friends.