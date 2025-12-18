Fast & Furious actor hints at Cristiano Ronaldo appearance but is picture real or AI?!

The image, shared by Gibson on social media, appeared to feature Ronaldo alongside Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and other familiar faces from the Fast & Furious universe. Accompanied by the caption, “Welcome to the family! @cristiano The global dance just went into new heights,” the post immediately sent fans into overdrive, with many interpreting it as confirmation that Ronaldo could feature in the eleventh installment of the franchise.
However, the excitement was quickly tempered by scepticism. Within hours, online users began questioning the authenticity of the image, with claims circulating that it had been generated using artificial intelligence. Even Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, weighed in, suggesting that the photograph bore hallmarks of digital manipulation.