Cesc Fabregas gets his man! Como complete loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in latest raid on former club

Como 1907 has officially confirmed the arrival of Sanchez, with the goalkeeper joining the Italian outfit on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season. The move represents another significant step in the club's ambitious recruitment strategy under the guidance of head coach Fabregas.

The former Chelsea midfielder has leaned heavily on his connections in West London to bolster his squad, having already secured a £30m deal for Trevor Chalobah earlier in the summer transfer window.

The deal was officially announced via the club's social media channels, with Como expressing their pleasure at securing the services of the Spanish international. Sanchez arrives in Italy with a wealth of Premier League experience, having made over 170 appearances in the English top flight.