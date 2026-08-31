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Cesc Fabregas plots another Chelsea raid! Como line up late move for Robert Sanchez after completing £30m Trevor Chalobah deal
Fabregas looks to exploit Chelsea exodus
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Como manager is ready to offer Sanchez a lifeline away from Stamford Bridge as the Italian side looks to continue its ambitious recruitment drive. Having already secured a £30m deal for Trevor Chalobah earlier this summer, Fabregas is now leaning on his positive relationship with his former club to facilitate another high-profile transfer.
The interest from Lombardy comes at a time of significant upheaval in the Chelsea goalkeeping department. The Blues have reportedly warned Sanchez that he faces being frozen out of the first-team setup if he does not secure a move away from West London.
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Alonso turns to Martinez after Sanchez errors
The catalyst for Sanchez’s sudden availability was a series of disappointing performances that forced Xabi Alonso to act decisively. Despite initially backing his compatriot, Alonso sanctioned a £7.5m move for Aston Villa Martinez after the Spaniard was at fault for both goals in a narrow 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The Argentine international was thrust immediately into the starting lineup for Sunday’s 4-3 win against Brighton, confirming Sanchez’s new status as a third-choice goalkeeper behind the former Arsenal man and deputy Mike Penders, who has returned from an impressive loan stint at Strasbourg.
Martinez wasted no time in making his presence felt, expressing his desire to restore the club to its former glory. After his debut, Martinez stated: "I spoke with John Terry and Petr Cech. I know how big this club is and what we want to achieve this season. I came here to help. I had an amazing seven years at Aston Villa. I have come here to challenge and to try and win the Premier League."
Como face competition for Spanish stopper
Romano confirmed that Como are one of several clubs monitoring Sanchez as they look to replace Noel Tornqvist, who is nearing a move to Monza. While Fabregas is keen to add a goalkeeper, the Italian side’s primary focus remains on signing a new striker before they turn their attention to their goalkeeping options.
He explained: "Sanchez can leave Chelsea and several clubs are exploring move conditions. Como priority remains a striker then will assess goalkeeper options."
However, the opportunity to sign a Premier League-experienced goalkeeper who is currently out of favor at Chelsea could prove too tempting for Como to ignore as the transfer deadline approaches.
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Sanchez faces a big decision
Sanchez now finds himself at a crossroads, with interest reportedly stemming from clubs in England, across Europe, and the Saudi Pro League. Having lost his place under Alonso, the Spaniard must decide whether to fight for a spot that currently looks out of reach or embrace the project Fabregas is building in Serie A.
Como could also represent an attractive option for the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Italian club competing in the Champions League this season and offering him the chance to showcase himself on the biggest stage against Europe’s elite.
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