'Exceptional' Harry Kane tipped to beat Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga goalscoring record by Bayern Munich legend

Kane crashed home a late penalty for Bayern in his last outing, to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to rock-bottom Mainz. That strike was his 50th at club level in the calendar year - with said milestone being reached for the first time in his career. Lewandowski was the last player to achieve that feat for Bayern when netting 58 goals in 2021.
Kane’s tally of 18 efforts in 14 games this season is a joint Bundesliga record, with his own return from 2023-24 being matched. Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is delighted to have the modern-day great on board.
He has said: “For a coach, it's incredible to have such an all-round professional who is obsessed with scoring and performing week in, week out, and who is never satisfied with anything less than goals. It's the whole package that makes him so valuable.”
Kane, who is also England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 international goals, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Heidenheim - with that fixture carrying Bayern into the winter break and a well-deserved period of rest.