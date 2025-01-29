'Meant for bigger than Tottenham!' - Harry Kane's ex-Spurs team-mate reveals he always knew Bayern Munich star would outgrow former club & that England striker could score goals 'blindfolded' H. Kane Bayern Munich Tottenham Premier League England Bundesliga

Harry Kane was always “meant for bigger than Tottenham Hotspur”, says Michel Vorm, with it his destiny to go trophy-chasing outside of north London.