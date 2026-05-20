PSG's new sporting director? Ex-Marseille chief hints at future move to French giants

Benatia’s tenure at the helm of Marseille’s sporting project has officially come to an end. After arriving two and a half years ago, initially as a consultant to president Pablo Longoria before stepping into the sporting director role, the former Morocco international bid farewell to the club following their final match of the season against Rennes. Although he had technically resigned in February, he remained at the club until the summer at the request of owner Frank McCourt.
The former Juventus and Roma star is now unattached and while his exit from his boyhood club was expected, his next potential destination has caught many by surprise. Despite his deep ties to Marseille, Benatia has made it clear that he does not view his future through the lens of club rivalries, opening up a sensational possibility regarding the reigning Ligue 1 champions.