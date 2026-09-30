AFLOSPORT
Espanyol director Monchi forced into apology after backing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or glory
Sporting director triggers Perico backlash
Monchi sparked an immediate uproar among his own supporters after openly tipping the Blaugrana prodigy to claim football's highest individual prize. The endorsement was viewed as a betrayal of a fiercely contested crosstown rivalry etched into Catalan football culture. Desperate to quell the escalating anger, the Espanyol executive moved quickly to contextualise his remarks and offer an unreserved apology.
- Pressinphoto
Executive clarifies patriotic voting selection
Monchi insisted his support for Yamal stemmed purely from national pride rather than any club bias across the Catalan divide. Reflecting on the stir caused by his comments, he admitted on Spanish radio: "I was asked a question, and I stirred up a bit of controversy among the Perico fans. I apologise to anyone I offended."
Detailing the dilemma put to him during the broadcast, the sporting director explained: "I was given the choice of Kylian Mbappe (French), Harry Kane (English), or Lamine Yamal (Spanish), and I opted for the Spanish option."
‘I should have named anyone else’
The episode underlined the delicate sensibilities surrounding the Barcelona derby, where praising the star asset of a local rival remains strictly taboo. Conceding that he misjudged the mood of the terrace, Monchi conceded: "Obviously, as a Perico, I should have named anyone else."
Reiterating his loyalty to Espanyol, he added: "I didn't do it out of any malice. I know what it means to have the Perico feeling; I've identified with it from day one and felt it on the street. If I offended anyone, I apologise, because it was really just a case of me wearing the Spanish flag."
- Getty Images Sport
Simmering local rivalry awaits reunion
The controversy is sure to add extra spice to the next meeting between the clubs when Espanyol host Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on January 3. Yamal enters the fixture as one of world football's leading figures, having recently spearheaded Spain to World Cup glory and an ongoing 40-game unbeaten run. All eyes now turn to London on October 26, when the official winner of the prestigious golden ball will be crowned.
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