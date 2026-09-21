Erling Haaland creates incredible Premier League history as Man City edge Sunderland in eight-goal thriller

City emerged victorious from a breathless 5-3 encounter against Sunderland on Sunday. Enzo Maresca’s side continued their flawless start to the campaign, though they were made to work exceptionally hard for the three points.

Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and an Antoine Semenyo brace put the league leaders in a commanding position. However, it was Haaland who provided the historic finishing touch to a memorable afternoon.

The Norwegian hitman struck in the 81st minute to register the eighth and final goal of the game. His late effort ensured City remained perfect, while also securing a special personal milestone.