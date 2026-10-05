Erling Haaland injury sparks big concern for Man City after striker limps off for Norway

Fresh fitness concerns hit City after Haaland asked to be substituted during Norway's UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal. Despite Jorgen Strand Larsen preparing to replace him on the touchline, the prolific marksman lingered on the pitch for several minutes while visibly hobbling before officially making way in the 67th minute. A glimmer of hope remained for supporters as their talisman walked off unaided, even sharing a smile and an embrace with his replacement before heading to the dugout.