Who has been England’s unsung hero as Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane hog the headlines? Ex-Three Lions star singles out top World Cup grafter

Two superstar performers, in the form of Bayern Munich striker Kane and Real Madrid playmaker Bellingham, have dragged England through to the World Cup semi-finals - scoring six goals apiece through as many fixtures.

Without them, the Three Lions would probably already be at home and readying themselves for pre-season programmes. As it stands, they are preparing to lock horns with Lionel Messi and reigning champions Argentina.

Talismanic figures with numbers 9 and 10 on their backs will be looked to again for moments of match-altering brilliance when facing an all-time great and a South American team that have no intention of surrendering their global crown without a fight.

In order for Kane and Bellingham to truly prosper, as they influence proceedings at the business end of the field, somebody needs to do dirty work for them. England have plenty of willing foot soldiers within their ranks.