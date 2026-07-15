England cult hero Dan Burn ‘not just head it & kick it’ as fellow Three Lions star from the North East explains why he never doubted that World Cup ‘finisher’ would make it

Burn did not make his senior international debut until March 2025, with a bow at that level being enjoyed a matter of weeks before his 33rd birthday. At the age of 34, he is now turning out on the grandest of stages in North America.

It has been quite the journey to this point for the towering defender. He was initially released by Newcastle at 11 years of age and had to work his way through the non-league ranks before earning a shot at the big time with Fulham - as he stepped out of the Conference and into the Premier League.

More patience was required, with vital experience being picked up during loan spells outside of west London, but positive progress through Wigan and Brighton eventually led him back to where it all began when Newcastle came calling in January 2022.

Burn is closing in on 200 appearances for his boyhood club, while helping them to end a 70-year wait for domestic silverware when savouring Carabao Cup glory in 2025. A remarkable rise to prominence was completed when being drafted into the England fold by Thomas Tuchel.

A starting berth has not been nailed down with the Three Lions, but an important squad role is filled - with his aerial prowess and left foot being put to good use as a "finisher". Those qualities have been fully embraced at the 2026 World Cup, with Burn being introduced off the bench in times of defensive need.

He has been nodding crosses into orbit - much to the delight of supporters embracing new 3D software - with heroic performances being delivered in a last-16 showdown with Mexico that was played at high altitude and in a quarter-final clash with Norway that saw temperatures in Miami soar.