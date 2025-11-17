England star slammed by Roy Keane for being 'a bit soft' in Albania win despite role in Three Lions' flawless World Cup campaign

Talismanic captain Harry Kane was the man to deliver for England once again, as he bagged a brace in a 2-0 triumph. Those efforts have taken the prolific Bayern Munich striker to a record-extending 78 goals for his country through 112 appearances.
Wharton helped to keep the Three Lions ticking over as they picked up three more points and kept a clean sheet. They have been flawless en route to another major finals, with Tuchel now facing some big selection decisions.
Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson and Arsenal ace Declan Rice are among those competing for berths in the heart of midfield. Wharton is also in that mix, at 21 years of age, but has been informed of what he needs to add to his game in order to become a go-to option in the engine room.