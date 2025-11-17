England star slammed by Roy Keane for being 'a bit soft' in Albania win despite role in Three Lions' flawless World Cup campaign

Wharton was solid yet unspectacular against Albania, with more expected of him if a No.6 spot is to be nailed down. Ex-Manchester United captain Keane knows all about filling that position and had words of advice for an emerging Premier League and international talent.

Keane told ITV Sport: “I do like Adam Wharton. A lot of the modern midfielders, their first option seems to be ‘can I go sideways or backwards?’ What I like about him, the first option he seems to look at is ‘can I pass it forward?’, and that's a big strength to have.

“This is where he can mature over the next year or two if he's playing at the top level, put demands onto people. He's a bit soft there. Shout at players, go ‘give me the ball!’. That's what I used to do, I used to fall out with people a lot. ‘Give me the ball!’ Put demands on your team-mates. He's still new to it, so I'm not going to be too harsh on him. But as he matures and starts playing more games, put demands on your team-mates.”

