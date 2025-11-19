Eberechi Eze reveals why he missed the Champions League’s iconic music on his competition debut with Arsenal as he opens up on playing ‘chess’ against Europe’s best

However, Eze was able to tune into the music when he was named on the bench for Arsenal's second fixture against Olympiacos on 1 October, though not for too long.

He continued: “Second game, I didn't start so I was able to actually take in the music, and I said, ‘Okay, this is it’. But I feel like now, it's crazy because these are things that you dream of, and then you get to a point where it's like ‘OK, but what does that mean?’ I'm [going] to work, to do business.

“I'm not a fan of the happy to be here thing. I'm happy if you think that about me. And you have that perception of me. Good. Because then you think I'm sleeping. But for me, the idea of, like, celebrating things excessively, I'm not the biggest fan of it.

“So for me, it's been fun to get to work in the Champions League, to get to do my stuff and to play at the highest level, because that's what it's about.”

