Right time to drop Mohamed Salah? Arne Slot told to take golden opportunity to get Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike firing and prepare for life without Egyptian icon

Salah's reduced output and the underwhelming form of new attacking signings like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have played a major role in the Reds’ struggles so far this season. Salah's productivity has dropped significantly, with shots and touches in the box having nearly halved, exacerbated by the departure of long-time partner Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, Wirtz, is yet to record a Premier League goal or assist and is still adjusting to the pace and physicality of English football.
Isak, arriving from Newcastle for a record fee, has also failed to make an impact, with his time limited by persistent injury issues. And while Hugo Ekitike has shown moments of great promise, he has been inconsistent after a promising start, further highlighting the attack's struggles to find cohesion. And Hutchison, who made 45 league appearances for the Anfield club between 1991 and 1994, believes Salah should take a back seat and allow the new arrivals to flourish.