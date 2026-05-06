Diego Simeone pushes ex-Atletico Madrid chief Andrea Berta as staff forced to separate pair before Arsenal celebrate progress to Champions League final

In a moment of pure madness during the closing stages of Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie, a fuming Simeone shoved former Atletico chief Berta. The confrontation took place as the north London side booked their spot in the final of Europe's premier competition for the first time in 20 years, courtesy of a Bukayo Saka strike that secured a 2-1 aggregate victory.
As the clock ticked down, Simeone approached Berta, who had moved toward the pitch side area. The Atletico boss appeared to be imploring the referee to blow the whistle for full-time. However, when Berta walked from the tunnel area towards the field after the ball went out of play, Simeone reacted aggressively by shoving the Italian, who he worked with for years at Atletico, forcing the fourth official and various club representatives to step in and separate the two men before the situation escalated further.