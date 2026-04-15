Hugo Ekitike receives encouraging words from Didier Deschamps as France boss expresses 'immense disappointment' following Liverpool star's brutal injury news
A brutal setback for Ekitike
The news came as a devastating blow to the French camp and Liverpool supporters alike. After being stretchered off during Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield, it has been confirmed that Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. This devastating injury will sideline the 23-year-old for an estimated nine months, ending his club season and ruling him out of the upcoming World Cup.
In light of this unfortunate scenario, Deschamps spoke via the French Football Federation to express his sorrow, saying: "He was seriously injured on Tuesday night against PSG. The severity of his injury will unfortunately prevent him from finishing the season with Liverpool and participating in the World Cup. Hugo is one of the dozen young players who made their international debuts in recent months. He integrated perfectly into the squad, both on and off the pitch. This injury is a massive blow for him, obviously, but also for the French national team. His disappointment is immense."
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Unwavering support from Les Bleus staff
While the player is not expected to return to competitive action until 2027, the coach highlighted the importance the former PSG man had gained in his tactical setup. With eight caps and two goals, Ekitike was establishing himself as a serious option for the French frontline. Deschamps remains convinced that the young talent will overcome this ordeal:
"Hugo will return to his best level, I am certain of it. But I wanted to show him all my support, as well as that of the entire staff. We know he will be fully behind the French team, and we are all thinking of him very much," Deschamps added.
Major impact on Liverpool
The shock is equally felt on Merseyside. Arne Slot, whose side was eliminated from the Champions League by PSG at the quarter-final stage, must now navigate the remainder of the Premier League campaign without his primary attacking threat. Ekitike’s absence is particularly damaging as the club fights for Champions League qualification next season. Since joining the Reds in the summer of 2025 from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of approximately £69 million, the forward has established himself as a key figure, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.
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The World Cup squad headache
For Deschamps, the development will significantly alter his plans just weeks before announcing his World Cup squad. While Ekitike was once viewed as a potential starter, the coach must now scout other profiles from France’s deep talent pool, potentially reopening the door for established veterans or a last-minute surprise.
The forward's absence at the international level is reflected in the immediate crisis unfolding at Anfield, where Liverpool are preparing for a high-stakes Merseyside Derby against Everton this Sunday.