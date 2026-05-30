'We love them' - Gabriel and Eberechi Eze 'devastated' about penalty misses but Declan Rice stands up for Arsenal stars after Champions League final defeat

Arsenal's quest for a maiden European crown ended in tears at the Puskas Arena as they fell to a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat against holders PSG. In a tense finale, Eze saw his effort missed before Gabriel smashed the decisive penalty over the crossbar, confirming a second consecutive title for the French giants.
Speaking after the match, Rice was quick to protect his teammates from the inevitable fallout. "Devastated. Missing a penalty in a Champions League final isn't nice. But we love them. Look, that happens in football. They aren't going to be the last players to miss a penalty in finals. Everyone has missed a penalty. Without them two this season, we wouldn't have won the Premier League. It's cruel, but we take the positives," Rice told TNT Sports.