'I don't understand it' - Dani Olmo reacts to Julian Alvarez's failed Barcelona transfer move

Olmo returned to his hometown of Terrassa this week to celebrate Spain's recent World Cup triumph, but the conversation quickly turned to the club's summer transfer activity. The 28-year-old was specifically asked about Alvarez, the former Manchester City forward heavily linked with Catalonia before Atletico Madrid firmly blocked the move - rejecting a €100m-plus offer and refusing to negotiate with a domestic rival despite the player's desire to join Barca.
Speaking to the media during his homecoming, Olmo did not hide his surprise at how the situation was handled by the decision-makers at the Metropolitano. When asked if he understood Atletico's rigid posture regarding the negotiations, Olmo replied: 'Understanding, I don't understand it. In the end, we all have our dreams. I think Julian was also clear in that aspect. He fought for his dreams, but ultimately there are also other external situations that one can't control. In that sense, that was one of them, it goes without saying. But life goes on. This doesn't stop.'