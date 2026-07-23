Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘different franchise’ to Lionel Messi would ‘make sense’ if Portuguese GOAT fancies MLS adventure alongside eternal rival

Sir David Beckham was able to lure Argentine superstar Messi to America in 2023. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has delivered Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup success to South Florida, while picking up a couple of MVP awards.
He has been joined in the Sunshine State by a few familiar faces, with the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul agreeing to represent the Herons. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has become the latest marquee addition for the most ambitious of franchises.
Could Ronaldo tread that path at some stage? There is little left for the Portuguese forward to achieve in what has been a record-shattering career. He is now 41 years of age and fast closing in on 1,000 career goals. Would he relish the opportunity to compete alongside Messi before history-making boots are hung up for the final time?