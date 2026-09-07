'Not won here in 60 years' - Cristian Chivu insists Inter will maintain identity against Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid

Inter face a formidable task in Spain, having failed to win at the Bernabeu for six decades. Overall, Real Madrid have won the last four meetings between the two sides, with Inter's most recent victory against the Spanish giants dating back to the 1998-99 season. Chivu accepts the scale of the challenge but insists his side will not compromise their style. 'Playing at the Bernabeu is never easy for anyone. It has been 60 years since Inter won here,' he said. 'Many teams have struggled to win here. We will do our best, but without changing who we are. We want to be dominant, we want to show that we have grown, and there is no perfect way to approach Real Madrid.'

When pressed on Mourinho's claim that Inter should have captured another Champions League title in recent seasons, Chivu offered a sharp yet measured response: 'The question to ask him is whether he wanted Inter to win. We have gone far thanks to the competence of the directors and the ability of the players, who for the last eight years have shown important things. With ideas and work, through merit and ability, we are in a situation where many people think we can do it. The Champions League is cruel. Even those who win it have to overcome certain moments and need a little luck. We simply want to be competitive, to be up to the competition and to what the club has achieved in recent years.'