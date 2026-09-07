'Not won here in 60 years' - Cristian Chivu insists Inter will maintain identity against Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid

Cristian Chivu insists Inter are determined to 'write important pages in the history' of the club as they prepare to begin their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The Nerazzurri face one of the toughest possible opening nights in Europe, returning to the stadium where Jose Mourinho guided them to their third and most recent Champions League crown in 2010.
Having played under Mourinho during Inter's historic treble season, Chivu maintains a strong bond with his former manager while stressing that his own tactical vision remains distinct. Fully aware of the immense pressure that comes with leading the Nerazzurri in Europe, the Romanian manager emphasized the responsibility on his shoulders. 'We have an obligation to write important pages in the history of this club. In recent years, this club has reached important standards, and we have to write other pages of its history. My emotions in this stadium? It has become even more beautiful. Today it is even more modern and it is a pleasure for everyone to have the opportunity to play a match in this stadium,' Chivu told reporters at his pre-match press conference.