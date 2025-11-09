All eyes were on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as City and Liverpool aimed to not only dent each other’s title hopes, but equally close the gap on an Arsenal side who were held to a 2-2 draw with Sunderland the previous day.
And on the 1,000th game of Guardiola’s illustrious managerial career, it was City who outlined their title credentials, roaring past a Liverpool side for whom it looked like it was one game too many in their mini-revival following victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid.
Haaland, Gonzalez and man-of-the-match Doku did the damage for City, who are now second in the table and just four points behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Meanwhile, Liverpool remain eight points adrift of the Gunners, having lost a fourth consecutive away game in the league for the first time since 2012.