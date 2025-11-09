And such was the sluggish nature of Liverpool’s loss at City that Manchester United legend Keane feels Arne Slot’s men are now unlikely to defend the title which they claimed last season.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Keane told Sky Sports: "You can't be considering Liverpool for the title. That was a sore defeat. But this reminded me of [the] City of old. They were outstanding. They are back in the mix."

He then said it is "crisis time for Liverpool," adding: "It's okay to lose to a club like Man City - it's a tough place to come. But to lose seven in ten - five league losses already - It has to be a crisis for a club like Liverpool.

"I thought Liverpool looked like a really weak team today. The manager said he was pleased with the second half, but the game was over! It's easy to play well when you're not playing for anything.

"I thought [Slot's] assessment of the game was spot on. City looked stronger, technically better and more physical than Liverpool today. [Liverpool] still had moments, they've always got quality, but the goals they're giving away - their decision making - was not good enough. There was a lack of intensity, a lack of energy. The subs, when they came on, looked really soft. I think it is a crisis for Liverpool."

