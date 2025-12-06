+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Cole Palmer Bournemouth Chelsea 0-0GOAL
Matthew Judge

Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: No Cole Palmer magic today! England star's threat nullified as blunt Blues misfire & waste chance to gain serious ground on Arsenal

Chelsea made it three Premier League games without a victory as they were held to a tepid 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. Cole Palmer made his first start since September but the England star was unable to inspire the Blues as Enzo Maresca's side failed to get back to winning ways following Wednesday's 3-1 loss at the hands of Leeds.

Slow out of the blocks, Chelsea thought they had gone 1-0 behind when Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo found the back of the net after four minutes. However, after a lengthy check from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the strike was ruled out after Cherries forward Evanilson was adjudged to have strayed offside in the build-up.

And things soon went from bad to worse for the west Londoners when Liam Delap had to be substituted with a shoulder injury, with Marc Guiu brought on as his replacement. Rounding off a woeful opening 45 minutes, Chelsea were let off the hook again when Evanilson somehow failed to convert from just two yards out.

In a much more positive opening to the second half, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto forced a good save from Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic before Alejandro Garnacho hit the post with a header. Showing flashes of quality following his return from injury, Palmer was then replaced on the hour mark by Joao Pedro as Chelsea kept pushing for the all-important breakthrough.

However, Bournemouth - winless in their previous five league games - were able to stop Maresca’s men in their tracks as Chelsea recorded their first stalemate in the top flight since the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season. Maresca's charges are now fourth in the table and eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa earlier in the day.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Vitality Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    While Bournemouth duo Semenyo and Evanilson were lively, the Spain international was only forced into making one or two saves.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Starting at right-back, the Frenchman found space hard to come by as he looked to bomb forward. However, he was on top form defensively.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Replacing Tosin Adarabioyo at the back, the former Leicester man saw plenty of the ball but was unable to do too much with it.

    Trevoh Chalobah (7/10):

    Operating as the left-sided centre-back, the England international won 100 per cent (3/3) of his ground duels, in what was a solid defensive display.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    One of Chelsea's better performers, the left-back had an opportunity to score in the first half but he failed to get his header on target.

    Midfield

    Reece James (7/10):

    Dropping extremely deep to dictate play, the captain tried to get Chelsea going with his trademark long switches of play, which were mixed in their success.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Fielded alongside James in midfield, the Argentina ace was neat and tidy in possession, though he had few opportunities to go forward.

    Cole Palmer (7/10):

    Understandably rusty after making his first start since September, there were flashes of quality, showing quick feet in and around the penalty area. The Blues' star man was then substituted on the hour mark.

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Usually one of Chelsea's most consistent performers, the Portugal winger picked out Cucurella with a decent cross in an otherwise quiet outing.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    Locked in a tasty battle with Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, the striker picked up a shoulder injury which brought an early end to his afternoon.

    Alejandro Garnacho (6/10):

    Rewarded with a start following a solid showing against Leeds, the forward bounced back from a sluggish first half by hitting the post with a header after the break.

    Subs & Manager

    Marc Guiu (5/10):

    An early substitute following Delap's injury, the young striker received little service as Chelsea generally looked to feed Neto and Garnacho instead.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Replacing Palmer after an hour, the Brazil forward often held onto possession for too long, failing to make an impact.

    Estevao (5/10):

    Brought on with just 13 minutes of normal time left to play, the winger was not on the pitch long enough to influence proceedings.

    Enzo Maresca (5/10):

    Making six changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Leeds in midweek, the Italian watched on as Chelsea produced a poor first-half display. And while his side were slightly better after the break, he should have brought Estevao on sooner as the visitors picked up a point on the road.

