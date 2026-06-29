Ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior set to return to management in Ligue 1 as unveiling date set
A French return for Rosenior
Rosenior is closing in on a return to the dugout with Ligue 1 side Paris FC, though his official unveiling has faced a slight delay. Originally scheduled to be announced this Wednesday, L'Équipe suggests that the confirmation of his appointment has now been pushed back to July 9.
The English coach is no stranger to French football, having previously spent time with Strasbourg before his move to the Premier League. Now, he is set to succeed Antoine Kombouare at the Stade Jean-Bouin as the Parisian club looks to move in a fresh direction following a season of relative stability in the top flight.
- AFP
End of the road for Kombouare
Kombouare, who took over the team on 22 February this year, is expected to depart despite leading the club to an 11th-place finish. While the former Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes boss successfully navigated the team away from a relegation battle, finishing 12 points clear of the play-off spots, friction has reportedly grown between the manager and the club’s hierarchy.
The veteran coach's current contract runs until 2027, but issues regarding a potential extension and pay rise have stalled progress. The club’s ownership is said to have grown frustrated with his approach, clearing the path for Rosenior to take the helm as they look to build on their mid-table security.
Demands for a new era
The delay in Rosenior's appointment appears to be linked to the logistical demands of his arrival. The Wandsworth-born coach is reportedly requesting a significant backroom overhaul, seeking to bring in a staff consisting of between six and eight people to support his vision for the club.
In response to these requirements, the club has pushed back the return date for pre-season training to July 9. The extra time is viewed as essential for the Arnault family - the club's influential shareholders - to finalise the financial commitments necessary to support Rosenior’s ambitious structural changes.
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Seeking redemption after Chelsea
Rosenior arrives in the French capital looking to rebuild his reputation following a brutal exit from Stamford Bridge. His stint at Chelsea lasted just 106 days before he was sacked on 22 April with the club seventh in the table. His dismissal followed a dismal run of five consecutive league defeats without scoring a single goal - marking the club's worst winless and goalless streak in the league since 1912.