'I was close to going to Chelsea' - Liam Rosenior's ex-assistant explains why he snubbed Blues return offer to stay at Strasbourg with new boss Gary O'Neil

The coaching reshuffle was set in motion following Maresca’s departure on New Year’s Day, prompting Chelsea to turn to their sister club, Strasbourg, for a successor within the shared BlueCo ownership structure. While Rosenior enjoyed a productive 18-month spell in France - eventually guiding Strasbourg into European competition - he jumped at the chance to lead the Blues, confirming an agreement shortly after a final farewell draw against Nice.

The transition marked a period of significant change for both squads, as Rosenior arrived at Stamford Bridge on a five-and-a-half-year deal alongside key backroom staff including Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker. Despite a close working relationship with assistant coach Filipe Coelho, however, the latter opted against following the head coach to London. For Coelho, while the professional draw of Chelsea was evident, he felt the timing wasn't right for another move, choosing to maintain stability at Strasbourg under the new regime.