Chelsea set out their intentions early on as Erin Cuthbert dragged an effort wide in the first minute following some good work by Alyssa Thompson down the left flank. And the Blues were ahead in the ninth minute as Thompson fired past Faye Kirby after cutting onto her right foot.
The west London side pushed for a second but were unable to capitalise on their dominance and were made to pay in the 33rd minute as they came undone owing to a 33rd minute Beata Olsson strike. Nathalie Bjorn failed to successfully cut out Lily Woodham pass leaving Olsson one-on-one with Livia Peng, and the Reds striker made no mistake from close range.
Chelsea controlled proceedings but were unable to carve out chances as they failed to break Liverpool down on Merseyside, as they were unable to muster a shot on target since Thompson's opener. As such, the Blues lost ground on their way to defending their crown but did make history in the process.