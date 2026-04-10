Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez replacement? Blues 'impressed' by €50m-rated Bundesliga star

Stiller has emerged as a high-profile target for Chelsea as the Blues look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the summer transfer window. According to BILD, the west London club has been frequently scouting the 25-year-old, most notably during Stuttgart's impressive 4-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen where Stiller dominated the proceedings.

With speculation continuing to surround the long-term future of Fernandez at Stamford Bridge, Stiller is viewed as a player possessing the tactical discipline and passing range required to thrive in the Premier League. The midfielder has seen his stock rise significantly since joining Stuttgart, establishing himself in the German national team setup.