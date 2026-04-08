Stuttgart slap €50m asking price on Man Utd & Real Madrid target as Bundesliga side eye Championship star as ideal replacement

The German outfit have reportedly determined that they will not entertain offers below a certain threshold for their star performers. According to reports from Sport Bild, Germany internationals Stiller and Jamie Leweling will be allowed to leave the club only for bids starting from €50m. While Stiller currently has a release clause in his contract valued at €36.5m, Stuttgart hold a unique advantage in negotiations.

The club has the option to 'buy out' this clause at any time for a relatively small fee of just €2m. This strategic move ensures the Swabians maintain total control over the player's market value, effectively raising the price of entry to €50m for interested parties like Real Madrid and Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing Stiller as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who will leave at the end of his contract this summer. With Stiller under contract until 2028, the Bundesliga side is under no immediate pressure to sell unless their valuation is met in full.