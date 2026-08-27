Champions League draw! Arsenal face Real Madrid & Bayern as Man City land PSG

Arsenal have been handed a formidable path in the Champions League league phase following the official draw on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's side, who were finalists in last season's competition before losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, must now navigate a schedule that includes home games against 15-time winners Real Madrid and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich away from home.
In addition to hosting 15-time winners Real Madrid, the North London side will also face Borussia Dortmund, Lille, and Azerbaijani side Sabah at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta's side face a challenging travel schedule elsewhere, with away trips to Bayern Munich, Napoli, Real Betis, and Slavia Prague rounding out their league phase fixtures.