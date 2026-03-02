Brits Abroad: Harry Kane smashes three records in Der Klassiker victory at Jobe Bellingham's expense as Raheem Sterling continues slow start with 'headless chicken' Feyenoord

It's fair to say Raheem Sterling is still feeling the effects of having been bombed out of Chelsea's first-team setup for the first half of the 2025-26 season, which itself came off the back of an underwhelming year on loan at Arsenal. The winger has a new home in Rotterdam with Robin van Persie's Feyenoord, who sit second in the Eredivisie but are a whopping 17 points behind runaway leaders PSV. While the title dream is all but dead, they can still secure automatic qualification to next season's Champions League.
They will, however, need to buck their ideas up. Sterling made his debut off the bench last week during Feyenoord's unconvincing 2-1 win at home to relegation-battling Telstar, and they were beaten 2-0 by Twente in his second game on Sunday.
The England icon was afforded half an hour of action - "Sterling can't play longer than half an hour," was Van Persie's message post-match - as the visitors looked to come back from a goal down. To his credit, Sterling did try and get into the game, but his execution was off, failing to complete any of his three dribbles while winning only two of his seven duels.
Most of the criticism has been aimed at Van Persie, with the players excused because of a supposed lack of tactical instructions. Former Ajax and PSV star Kenneth Perez told ESPN: "It was chaos. There were accusatory looks at everything and everyone. Nobody was walking around happy. If you don't know what to do and how to solve things, you're not happy.
"I've been fortunate enough to have great coaches who could tactically implement it during matches. Coaches with two or three scenarios in mind beforehand. That made you confident on the pitch. Feyenoord were a headless chicken. There's no guidance from the sidelines. There's absolutely no communication. It was abysmal today."