Bremer speaks out on Juventus future amid Tottenham and Bayern Munich interest

Bremer previously voiced his frustration over the Bianconeri's slide in standards, maintaining that a club of Juventus' stature should not settle for merely fighting for a top-four Serie A finish. However, the Brazilian defender - whose sole silverware in Turin thus far is the 2023-24 Coppa Italia - clarified that his critique stemmed strictly from a desire to restore the club to its former glory.

Elaborating on the motivation behind his comments, Bremer insisted: "I didn't say those things because I was looking for an excuse to leave. If anything, I was trying to express my ambition; I'm not content to end my career with a Coppa Italia on the shelf.

"I want more, and I want Juventus to return to the level they belong at. As Spalletti has said, we're still a little way off, but we're laying important building blocks, [Randal] Kolo Muani, [Kerim] Alajbegovic. And I'm betting on my friend Douglas Luiz, who has qualities to spare and will show them."