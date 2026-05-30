La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that the 29-year-old could move to Juventus Turin in a swap deal involving Gleison Bremer. The report also states that FC Bayern are interested in the Brazilian centre-back. According to Kicker, the club is demanding at least €25–30 million for Kim, excluding any swap deals, while tz reports that Ito's asking price stands at around €20 million.
Should the Bavarians secure a buyer for either centre-back, a swap with Inter for Bisseck would swiftly become a realistic option. Juventus, Milan and Fenerbahce are also monitoring Kim.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already identified two possible replacements for Bisseck: Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a Juventus youth product with a promising reputation, and Udinese's Oumar Solet, who has long been linked with the Nerazzurri.
Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave, while Alessandro Bastoni now looks set to stay after a move to Barcelona fell through.
The 25-year-old fed the rumour mill by switching agents to Giovanni Branchini, and eventually established himself in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni after a difficult start. However, should Inter be determined to sign Muharemovic and Solet, they would need to generate funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to pursue Muharemovic and Solet.