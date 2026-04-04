Botafogo demand €125m from Lyon as Brazilian side take legal action following John Textor exit

The multimillion-euro outstanding amount reportedly stems from vital financial contributions made by Botafogo to Lyon at the end of 2022. According to the Rio de Janeiro-based club, these funds were provided as loans to rescue the French side when they were under immense pressure from banks. At the time, shortly after Textor’s holding company acquired the Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon faced the risk of severe financial sanctions.

The assistance provided by the Brazilian club proved pivotal, ensuring Lyon avoided administrative relegation and eventually qualified for the Europa League. However, the collaborative spirit that defined the early days of the multi-club model has completely evaporated following friction between the partners of the Eagle Group, which resulted in Textor giving up his leadership role at Lyon. The current Lyon presidency has been accused of unilaterally breaking cooperation agreements and halting payments to other clubs within the network.