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Joey VeermanBorussia Dortmund
Alvino Hanafi

Borussia Dortmund snatch Dutch star Joey Veerman right from PSV

Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
J. Veerman
PSV Eindhoven
Netherlands
Bundesliga
Eredivisie

Borussia Dortmund have officially completed the signing of midfielder Joey Veerman from PSV. The Dutch playmaker arrives at the Signal Iduna Park to bolster the club's midfield options ahead of the new campaign.


  • Securing the midfielder

    Borussia Dortmund have strengthened their squad significantly with the official capture of Veerman. The club confirmed the permanent transfer, bringing the talented Dutch midfielder to the Signal Iduna Park from PSV.

    The acquisition addresses the team's need for creative control and technical proficiency in the middle of the pitch. Securing a player of Veerman's calibre underlines the club's ambition to compete strongly across all domestic and European fronts.

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    Adding tactical quality

    Veerman arrives in Germany with a glowing reputation earned through consistent performances in the Eredivisie and European competitions. He successfully won three consecutive Eredivisie titles in 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26, alongside lifting the KNVB Cup in the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons.

    Borussia Dortmund’s Managing Director of Sports, Lars Ricken, explains: “Joey is a player whose skills will be of enormous help to us. We have deliberately focused our transfer activities this summer on central midfield, because with Pascal Gross and Salih Ozcan, we’ve lost two players there since the start of the year - and we plan to use Emre Can in central defense once he returns to the team.”

  • Integrating into the squad

    The transition to the Bundesliga represents an exciting new chapter in the midfielder's career. Pre-season preparations and training sessions will be crucial for the player to adapt swiftly to the intensity and pace of German football.

    Sporting Director Ole Book emphasized: “Joey is a truly outstanding soccer player who possesses a great deal of creativity, technical skill, and vision. He has shown at PSV Eindhoven and with the Dutch national team that he can consistently perform at the highest level. We’re excited that he’ll be bringing his talents to our team in the future.”

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    Looking ahead to fixtures

    With the transfer formalities successfully wrapped up, attention now shifts towards Veerman's potential debut in black and yellow. Supporters will be eager to see how the new signing slots into the starting line-up for upcoming matches.

    The club's hierarchy hope this high-profile addition will provide the catalyst for a successful and competitive campaign. All eyes will be on the midfielder as he embarks on his new journey in the Bundesliga.