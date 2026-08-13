‘Bigger club than Tottenham’ - Rangers face Mikey Moore frustration as ex-Ibrox defender admits Old Firm return is ‘highly unlikely’ for Spurs wonderkid

Pressed further on whether Spurs are looking to get as many different experiences into Moore as possible - as he sees a move to Cologne mooted - with that stance slightly easier to understand, Hendry added: “Yes, I'm with that as well. But then again, the club can't dictate. “They can only maybe give options to players, the younger players, especially if they're not right away going to be considered to play in the first team. And the thing about that as well is that, even when I played, every young player thinks they're capable of playing in the first team. And he may for a game or two, he may even be able to.

“But again, it's up to the powers that be at Tottenham, and the coaches and everything else, and what squad they've got, who they've got in that position, what sort of qualities that player's got over that player in that position. There's all these different considerations to take into consideration, and it's not a bad situation for Mikey Moore.

“Where's he going off to? Italy or Spain? Germany? What an experience that would be. In Germany, of course, we all know how much crowds they get in Germany and how well supported the Bundesliga is.

“Bayern Munich are pretty much out in front on their own at the minute. I don't think there's anything to touch them. It'd be great for Rangers to get him back, but I think that's probably highly unlikely.”



