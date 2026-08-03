The planned loan move could be wrapped up as early as this week. The transfer expert says talks between the two clubs are already at an advanced stage. Despite interest from several other clubs, the 18-year-old left winger wants to join Cologne.

Moore could take the squad place of Said El Mala, who continues to be heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund. A deal does not look imminent, though. According to consistent reports, BVB have so far offered around €40 million including bonuses, while Cologne are demanding around €50 million.

In English football, Moore is regarded as one of the biggest talents around. The London-born player made his professional debut for Tottenham in May 2024 at just 16. He then made 21 appearances in the following 12 months, scoring one goal and supplying two assists, before moving on loan to Rangers in Scotland in the summer of 2025.

Mikey Moore still under contract at Tottenham until 2030

During last season at Rangers, Moore nailed down a regular starting spot and returned seven goals and four assists in 47 appearances. He played mainly on the left flank, but also featured occasionally through the middle and on the right.

Since the Under-15s, Moore has also represented various England youth national teams. He is currently with the Under-19s and has already scored seven goals in 14 games for them.

Tottenham Hotspur have Moore under contract until 2030. After a successful loan spell at Cologne, he could well give himself a serious chance of a major breakthrough with Spurs. Right now, that could be complicated by Tottenham's spending spree.