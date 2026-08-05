Man Utd set to offload a THIRD goalkeeper as Altay Bayindir agrees to Celta Vigo loan with €4m buy option

Bayindir’s frustrating spell at United is nearing its conclusion as the 28-year-old prepares for a season-long loan move to Celta Vigo. The deal marks a significant shift in the club's goalkeeping hierarchy, with the Spanish outfit set to cover the player's wages in full while including performance-related bonuses.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already given the deal his famous 'here we go' confirmation, noting that the Red Devils have authorised the player to travel for his medical and contract signing. The move comes after a difficult campaign for the former Fenerbahce man, who initially joined the Red Devils for £4.3m three years ago as the club's first-ever Turkish signing.



