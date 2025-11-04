Bayern Munich lodge UEFA complaint and promise legal action over 'surprising' order from Paris police ahead of Champions League clash

The German giants have taken their frustrations public after the Paris Police Prefecture issued a “general order” just 24 hours before their Champions League meeting with PSG. The order, delivered on Monday afternoon, required all Bayern fans traveling by coach to gather at a toll booth outside the French capital before being escorted by police to the Parc des Princes. Additionally, all other supporters were instructed to travel solely via public transport and to return the same way after the match.
The German club reacted swiftly, filing an official protest with UEFA during a meeting later that day, calling the sudden decision “surprising” and “unacceptable.” Bayern also confirmed that the new measures mean fan buses will not be permitted to leave Paris until around 5:00 AM CET, hours after the final whistle. The restrictions have drawn strong criticism from both clubs, with PSG supporting Bayern’s stance against the ruling.