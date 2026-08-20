Joao Palhinha set for Portugal return as Bayern reach €20m agreement with Benfica

Bayern Munich have reached a definitive agreement with Portuguese giants Benfica for the permanent transfer of Palhinha. According to reports from Sky Sport, the two clubs have finally settled on a fee that signals the end of the midfielder's tenure in Bavaria. The negotiations, which had been ongoing for several weeks, concluded with a total package that could see the German record champions receive up to €20 million for the 31-year-old defensive midfielder.

While the maximum potential value of the deal reaches the €20m mark, it is understood that the guaranteed figures are slightly lower. Information suggests that the realistic income for Bayern Munich will likely sit between €18 million and €19 million, once the various performance-related bonuses are factored in.