Barcelona launch Eli Junior Kroupi transfer swoop with Bournemouth sensation identified as alternative to Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have sounded out a potential move for Kroupi from Bournemouth, as per ESPN. The Spanish champions are actively searching for a new centre-forward following Robert Lewandowski's recent departure to the Chicago Fire.

While Atleti star Alvarez remains their primary objective, a deal has proven difficult to finalise. Consequently, the Catalan club have enquired about the availability of Kroupi as a high-quality alternative. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from several top European clubs following an impressive campaign in the Premier League.







