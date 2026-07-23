Eli Junior Kroupi warned Arsenal are ‘different fish’ as highly-rated Bournemouth striker sees £85m transfer speculated on

Kroupi - who is the son of former Ivory Coast international, Elie - made a remarkable impact at the Vitality Stadium on the back of his £10 million ($13m) switch to England from Ligue 1 side Lorient in the summer of 2025.

Serious value for money has been found in that deal, with 13 Premier League goals being recorded across his debut campaign with the Cherries - helping them to secure historic qualification for European competition.

With Kroupi’s stock on the rise, it has been suggested that he now has an £85m ($114m) price tag hanging around his neck. Anyone prepared to part with such a fee would be acquiring current ability and future potential.

Arsenal are said to be mulling over whether those qualities would serve them well at Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta is seeking to reinforce a squad in north London that captured the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who remains on the books at Atletico Madrid and boasts experience of life in English football from a Treble-winning stint at Manchester City.

He would come with a nine-figure transfer fee, which may lead to Arsenal exploring alternative options. Kroupi is attracting plenty of admiring glances, with the France U21 international scoring home and away against the Gunners in 2025-26.