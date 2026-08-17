Barcelona target surprise Arsenal star as Hansi Flick eyes replacement after Ferran Torres joins PSG
Flick searches for attacking reinforcements
Barcelona's pursuit of a new number nine has taken a surprising turn toward north London as the club navigates a summer of significant transition. Following Robert Lewandowski's departure and the exit of Torres to PSG, Flick has been vocal about the need for more depth.
The German tactician has been forced to look at alternative targets after a move for long-term priority Julian Alvarez hit a brick wall. Despite the Argentina international previously being open to a switch, the Atletico Madrid hierarchy has remained firm in its stance not to sell to a domestic rival.
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Gyokeres emerges as shock target
With other options exhausted, Arsenal striker Gyokeres has emerged as a potential solution for the Spanish champions, according to El Chiringuito. The Swedish forward arrived at the Emirates with high expectations after a prolific stint at Sporting CP, but he has struggled to maintain a consistent starting role under Mikel Arteta.
Gyokeres managed to find the net 20 times last term, but he lost his place in the starting XI during the title run-in as Kai Havertz became the preferred focal point for the Gunners. This lack of guaranteed minutes was evident again during the Community Shield win over Manchester City, where Gyokeres was limited to a 15-minute cameo off the bench.
Fabrizio Romano adds that speculation surrounding the transfer may intensify over the next fortnight, despite a current lack of official contact between the two clubs.
Arsenal ready for squad clear-out
The potential departure of Gyokeres comes at a time when Arsenal are actively looking to trim a bloated squad. Several fringe players are currently on the chopping block as Arteta prepares his side for another title charge. Reiss Nelson is currently in talks with West Ham, while Fabio Vieira is expected to return to Hamburg.
Further speculation has grown regarding the futures of Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli after both were omitted from the matchday squad for the victory at the Principality Stadium. Addressing the difficult decisions regarding his selection, Arteta expressed his frustration to TNT Sports: "It’s really sad not to have their availability. I’ve been fighting with the Premier League to extend and accommodate more players in the squad because they deserve to be in the squad, there’s no question."
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Crucial decisions loom
As the deadline approaches, the spotlight remains on Gyokeres and whether Barcelona can finance a deal that satisfies Arsenal's valuation. While the Gunners are open to streamlining their roster, losing a primary striking option so late in the window would likely require them to find a replacement of their own.
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