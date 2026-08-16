Mikel Arteta drops massive Arsenal transfer hint as three star players miss Community Shield squad

Arteta omitted Martinelli, Jesus, and Nwaneri from the 20-man group for Sunday's season curtain-raiser against Manchester City. As the Gunners currently dominate the ongoing match with a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half, the Evening Standard reports that the trio's absence is heavily linked to doubts over their futures.

Galatasaray have submitted a £38 million bid for Martinelli, although the forward is not keen on moving to Turkey. Meanwhile, Napoli are in talks to sign Jesus, who could leave for around £17m. Nwaneri has also attracted interest from several clubs, with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta tasked with finding solutions.