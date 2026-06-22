Barcelona icon Alexia Putellas to choose next club 'this week' as two NWSL sides push to overtake London City Lionesses in race for two-time Ballon d'Or winner

Putellas ended her 14-year stay with Barcelona, her childhood club, last month, bowing out having played a starring role in another quadruple for the Blaugrana. The Spain international scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions for the club, helping them to win Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League. Putellas was also crowned the Player of the Season in the latter competition, another indication that she is the front-runner for the Ballon d'Or, to be handed out in September.
Whoever wins the race to sign the 32-year-old, then, will be getting a world-class player still at the very top of her game - and the identity of that side looks set to be revealed this week.