'They lie!' - Furious Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis launches scathing attack on FIFA and UEFA while demanding 'basketball-style' rule changes

De Laurentiis has never been one to shy away from controversy, and his latest interview with CBS has seen him take aim at the very top of the football pyramid. The Napoli owner expressed his deep frustration with how FIFA and UEFA manage the global game, specifically regarding the vast revenues generated by major international tournaments.
"They make too much money, when the earnings should belong to the clubs and not the federations," De Laurentiis stated. "They say they distribute the wealth, but it's not like that. They lie, they don't tell the truth." The film producer turned football mogul believes the current power dynamic is skewed against the investors who pay the players' wages.