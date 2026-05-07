Atletico Madrid stance on Julian Alvarez revealed as PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona line up for Argentina star

Diego Simeone has addressed the mounting speculation surrounding his star forward, admitting that it is only natural for a player of Alvarez's calibre to attract interest from the continent’s biggest clubs. Prior to Atleti's semi-final exit, the Argentine coach remained calm about the future of his compatriot despite the high-profile names being linked with a summer move.
"I just suppose it is normal. He is an extraordinary player," Simeone stated when discussing the links to European giants. "There is interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about."