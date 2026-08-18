Aston Villa suffer Aaron Wan-Bissaka setback as West Ham reject loan approach for former Man Utd defender

Aston Villa’s opening gambit for Wan-Bissaka has been swiftly rebuffed by West Ham, with the London club uninterested in a temporary exit for the former Manchester United man, Per The Athletic.

Villa had proposed a straight loan deal for the 28-year-old, but the Hammers are holding out for a permanent sale as they look to recoup funds following their relegation to the Championship.

The East London side currently values the full-back at approximately £25m ($33.5m), a figure that Villa are hoping to negotiate down in the coming days. Despite the initial rejection, Unai Emery’s side remains undeterred and is expected to return with a revised proposal.