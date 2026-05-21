Aston Villa ‘might look at’ £100m transfer offers for Morgan Rogers despite winning Europa League & wrapping up Champions League qualification
Rogers on target in Europa League final victory
Invites to that prestigious party have been secured on a couple of occasions across the last three seasons, with a memorable run to the Champions League quarter-finals being enjoyed in 2024-25 before coming unstuck against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.
Continental glory has been savoured this term, with Europa League master Unai Emery capturing that particular piece of silverware for the fifth time in his glittering coaching career. Freiburg were swept aside in a 3-0 final triumph, with wild scenes of celebration being sparked in Istanbul.
Rogers was, ahead of World Cup duty this summer, among the goals in that contest. The 23-year-old continues to prove that he is a man for the big occasion and deserves to rub shoulders with the global elite on a regular basis.
- AFP
Would Villa listen to offers of £100m for Rogers?
Villa can provide those opportunities, but are fully aware that admiring glances continue to be shot in the direction of prized assets in the West Midlands. Would they be tempted to cash in at the right price, or will Champions League football keep Rogers in his current surroundings?
When that question was put to Hutton, the former Villans full-back - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of WSN - said: “I think it's a bit of both. A guy in his situation at this moment in time, I think he's a top player and he's only going to get better.
“He's had that platform at Villa to kick on. I think he's going to have a huge part to play in terms of the World Cup. You want to play at the highest level. Champions League is now secured so I think that definitely helps but you're spot on with what you say.
“If somebody comes in with a £100 million offer, I think the club might look at that as they can reinvest that into the playing squad. I don't want to see him go but if it's a huge offer like that, I'm sure the club will listen.”
Interest expected to be shown in summer window
Another former Villa star, legendary striker Andy Gray, has previously told GOAL of the battle that could play out when it comes to Rogers’ signature: “I think for Morgan it's a big decision because I know he's talented. We see that on a weekly basis. I know he wants to succeed. I can see that. He has an amazing talent that others would love to get hold of. No doubt about that.
“It would take a lot of money to shift him, that's one thing. And it depends how persuasive Unai Emery can be in keeping him. I'd say to him, ‘listen, we're going to go forward, we're moving forward, look at the improvement we've made in the last two years and look where we're playing now.
“If they can convince him that his future lies at Villa Park, that would be great. But there's absolutely no doubt they'll be knocking on the door for him, because he's hugely talented.”
- Getty
When does Rogers' contract at Aston Villa run until?
It has been suggested that Rogers could join one of the biggest teams on the planet at some stage, such as La Liga giants Real Madrid, but Villa are under no pressure to sell as they have their talismanic No.27 tied to a contract through to 2031.
Those terms are helping to keep his asking price high, while said valuation appears destined to only head in one direction. Villa’s resolve may be tested in upcoming windows, but you can guarantee that they will not part with the 2025 PFA Young Player of the Year without putting up a serious fight.