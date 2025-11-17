Open to offers? Arsenal would consider allowing four players to leave in January transfer window – including teenage starlet

Arsenal enjoyed a memorable summer window as they spent big to bolster the squad. Having earned three successive second-placed finishes, the Gunners backed Mikel Arteta in the market to assemble a squad capable of challenging for major domestic and continental honours.
The investment is reaping early rewards as Arsenal top the Premier League, four points clear of Manchester City and eight ahead of defending champions Liverpool. Arteta's side, meanwhile, are one of three sides, along with German giants Bayern Munich and Italian powerhouse Inter Milan, to have won all four Champions League matches to date.
Yet after investing heavily in the squad in the off-season, Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for a number of out-of-favour stars. Additionally, in a World Cup year, playing time is key, with fringe players eager to chance their luck elsewhere in order to force their way into their respective national teams.